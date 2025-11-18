More L.A. rain is on the way: A timeline of what to expect

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After days of rain, Southern California will get a small reprieve before another storm moves in Thursday.

Tuesday

There is a small chance of scattered showers before conditions clear.

The cold front will have moved away from Los Angeles, but the cold core of the low-pressure system will still be around. “This will bring enough instability to the area for a slight chance of thunderstorm development,” the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Snow levels were at around 7,000 feet on Monday but were expected to drop to 5,000 feet by Tuesday. Officials issued a winter weather advisory for the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the northern Ventura County mountains that is set to last through Tuesday night. About 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall in the mountains.

“As for the Grapevine area, there is a chance of a dusting of snow Tuesday morning as the snow levels lower,” the weather service said. The Grapevine is a key travel corridor on the 5 freeway that connects L.A. and Santa Clarita with the Central Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The highest point of the Grapevine section is the Tejon Pass, which peaks in elevation at 4,144 feet above sea level. At that location, “some non-accumulating snow is possible,” the weather service said.

Temperatures have chilled with the latest storm. While the L.A. coast and San Gabriel Valley on Monday reached the mid-60s, due to late arriving rain, most of L.A. County’s coastal areas and valleys “struggled to get out of the 50s,” the weather service said.

Wednesday

Sunny skies but cool. Highs in the high 50s.

Thursday

Thursday’s storm is expected to drop from 0.25 to 0.75 inches of precipitation. That’s on top of the 0.74 inches of rain that fell on downtown L.A. in the 24-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Monday. Before that, the weekend storm that began Friday brought 2.68 inches of rain to downtown.

Friday

A chance of rain but conditions clearing.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, highs in low 60s.