California

More L.A. rain is on the way: A timeline of what to expect

A driver navigates a flooded street during an storm in Santa Barbara
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Clara Harter
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

After days of rain, Southern California will get a small reprieve before another storm moves in Thursday.

Tuesday

There is a small chance of scattered showers before conditions clear.

The cold front will have moved away from Los Angeles, but the cold core of the low-pressure system will still be around. “This will bring enough instability to the area for a slight chance of thunderstorm development,” the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Snow levels were at around 7,000 feet on Monday but were expected to drop to 5,000 feet by Tuesday. Officials issued a winter weather advisory for the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the northern Ventura County mountains that is set to last through Tuesday night. About 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall in the mountains.

“As for the Grapevine area, there is a chance of a dusting of snow Tuesday morning as the snow levels lower,” the weather service said. The Grapevine is a key travel corridor on the 5 freeway that connects L.A. and Santa Clarita with the Central Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The highest point of the Grapevine section is the Tejon Pass, which peaks in elevation at 4,144 feet above sea level. At that location, “some non-accumulating snow is possible,” the weather service said.

Temperatures have chilled with the latest storm. While the L.A. coast and San Gabriel Valley on Monday reached the mid-60s, due to late arriving rain, most of L.A. County’s coastal areas and valleys “struggled to get out of the 50s,” the weather service said.

Santa Barbara, CA - November 17: A driver navigates a flooded street during an storm on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Santa Barbara, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

Chance of more showers in L.A., with a new storm set to hit Thursday

Showers could linger in Los Angeles on Tuesday following four straight days of rain — and even more rain is likely on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday

Sunny skies but cool. Highs in the high 50s.

Thursday

Thursday’s storm is expected to drop from 0.25 to 0.75 inches of precipitation. That’s on top of the 0.74 inches of rain that fell on downtown L.A. in the 24-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Monday. Before that, the weekend storm that began Friday brought 2.68 inches of rain to downtown.

Friday

A chance of rain but conditions clearing.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, highs in low 60s.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

