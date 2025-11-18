SoCal 13-year-old is killed as he and his brother are walking to school; driver flees

Caution tape surrounds the site where a boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Dana Point on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Dana Point while on his way to school Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash took place around 8:15 a.m. The child was struck as he stood with his brother on the safety island between Park Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim suffered significant injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

The driver fled the scene after the incident, but a suspect was later apprehended shortly after two to three miles away from the incident near San Juan Capistrano. Footage from KTLA-TV at 11:30 a.m. showed the suspect’s white GMC pickup truck with a damaged tire.

A 59-year-old man from Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other related charges, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details on the driver or the boy who was killed have been released.