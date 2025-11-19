UC Berkeley student dies after frat-house drowning incident. Hazing not involved, authorities say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 19-year old UC Berkeley student has died after being hospitalized last week for nearly drowning during a fraternity party, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. Friday from a fraternity house off campus on Greek Row about an unresponsive person who had possibly drowned.

The Berkeley Fire Department transported took the student to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition but later passed away.

Officials were not immediately available to disclose whether the student was intoxicated before he drowned.

Upon investigation, the Berkeley Police Department said they do not suspect foul play, nor do they believe the incident was related to hazing. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and the wider campus community. The harm felt by this tragic loss is profound,” police said in a statement.

On the night of the emergency call, police arrived at a large party at Alpha Delta Phi, which is commonly referred to as “Aquadelt” by students because it is the only fraternity on Greek Row with a swimming pool.

Officers observed an estimated crowd of over 300 people, which exceeded the facility’s 200-person limit. After noting conditions consistent with overcrowding and heavy alcohol consumption, authorities issued a civil notice violation relating to public nuisances involving loud and unruly gatherings.

The fire department is also issuing a citation to the fraternity for violating its Indoor Entertainment Event (IEE) permit, which requires inspections for indoor events with more than 50 people.