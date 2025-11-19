A California man vanished from his mountain town. Did a bear get him?

The Jersey Bridge crosses over the Downie River in Downieville, Calif. Gil Clark, 78, who was reported missing in August, was last seen in Downieville.

A 78-year-old man had been missing since the summer from his mountain community in California’s high Sierra when, earlier this month, authorities finally located some of his clothes and personal belongings.

The body of Gil Clark still hasn’t been found, but officials with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office now believe the man likely died or had a medical emergency that incapacitated him near his rural home before a bear or mountain lion dragged his body away, according to an update on the case from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies declined to say where the clothes were found, but said it was after expanding the footprint of their search that the items were located.

Clark lived in Goodyears Bar, a town located about 60 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe. During their extensive searches around his home, officials noted “significant bear activity” and neighbors reported mountain lions in the area.

Gil Clark was reported missing in August. (Sierra County Sheriff’s Office)

Clark was first reported missing in August, last seen in nearby Downieville that month, where he was reportedly dropped off by a friend, officials said.

Officials initially focused their search on a four-mile stretch between Downieville and Goodyears Bar, where Clark was known to frequently walk, deputies said.

But in mid-November, deputies expanded their search and discovered Clark’s clothing and personal items. After the finding, additional search and rescue teams were called to the area, as well as four cadaver dogs, but officials said no further evidence was located.

The case remains open, and deputies asked anyone with information about Clark’s location to contact the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 289-3700.