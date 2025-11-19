L.A. County’s first flu death confirmed in a season that could be harsh

An L.A. resident gets a flu shot in Huntington Park. Flu cases are expected to ramp up with the holidays.

L.A. County has had its first flu death in a season that health officials have warned could be severe.

The county Department of Public Health confirmed the influenza-associated fatality on Wednesday.

The death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who had not received a flu vaccination this season, according to a Public Health investigation .

“We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the person we lost. This tragic death reminds us how serious influenza can be,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a news release.

Flu activity is low at the moment, though it is likely to increase with Thanksgiving next week and the holiday season, which typically involves more plane travel and indoor gatherings.

Last year’s flu season was the worst California had seen in years — and state health officials have already warned that this year could potentially be just as bad.

Health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend an annual flu vaccination for everyone older than 6 months.

Nationwide, the number of children who died from flu last season — 280 — was the highest in about 15 years, according to one report. About 9 in 10 of those children were not vaccinated, officials said.

The flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine and takes two weeks for protection to develop.

“You can also reduce your risk by taking simple but powerful steps,” Davis said. “[W]ash your hands frequently, stay home and away from others when you feel sick, and wear a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, around people at higher risk, or whenever you have symptoms.”

As respiratory virus activity increases in LA County, the Public Health Department also recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine. RSV immunization is also recommended for older adults, pregnant people and infants.