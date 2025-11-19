USC student union building evacuated following false bomb threat

An aerial view of the USC student union building that was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat that proved to be false.

A bomb threat that turned out to be false prompted the evacuation of the student union building at USC on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The USC Public Safety Department wrote on X that the building was evacuated at 2:31 p.m. and told students to stay away from the area. The building is located at 3601 Trousdale Parkway.

The Student Union Building has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. LAPD is at the scene. Please stay away from the area. — USC DPS (@USCDPS) November 19, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department assisted university police officers, according to Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the department.

Authorities reopened the building at 3 p.m. after they determined the bomb threat was false.