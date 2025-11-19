USC student union building evacuated following false bomb threat
A bomb threat that turned out to be false prompted the evacuation of the student union building at USC on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The USC Public Safety Department wrote on X that the building was evacuated at 2:31 p.m. and told students to stay away from the area. The building is located at 3601 Trousdale Parkway.
The Los Angeles Police Department assisted university police officers, according to Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the department.
Authorities reopened the building at 3 p.m. after they determined the bomb threat was false.