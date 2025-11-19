Advertisement
California

USC student union building evacuated following false bomb threat

An aerial view of law enforcement vehicles at USC.
An aerial view of the USC student union building that was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat that proved to be false.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
  • A bomb threat at USC that prompted an evacuation turned out to be false

A bomb threat that turned out to be false prompted the evacuation of the student union building at USC on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The USC Public Safety Department wrote on X that the building was evacuated at 2:31 p.m. and told students to stay away from the area. The building is located at 3601 Trousdale Parkway.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department assisted university police officers, according to Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the department.

Authorities reopened the building at 3 p.m. after they determined the bomb threat was false.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement