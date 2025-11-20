Driver suspected of DUI in death of 13-year-old boy had 2 drunk driving convictions

A driver suspected of DUI was arrested after a 13-year-old boy was fatally struck Tuesday morning while walking to school in Orange County.

The pickup truck driver arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a middle school student Tuesday morning in Dana Point had two previous DUI convictions, according to law enforcement officials.

Bradley Gene Funk, a 59-year-old resident of San Juan Capistrano, allegedly struck 13-year-old Luis Adrian Morales-Pacheco while the boy was standing with his older brother on the safety island between Park Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Morales-Pacheco, who lived in San Juan Capistrano, was walking to Niguel Hills Middle School with his brother at the time of the 8:15 a.m. crash. He suffered significant injuries before being pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Funk allegedly fled the scene in a white GMC truck, officials said. Deputies were able to find him with the help of witnesses about two to three miles away.

Funk was arrested on suspicion of murder, driving under the influence and related charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Funk was convicted in two separate DUI cases in November 2020 and January 2021, according to court records.

In July 2020, he was arrested for DUI twice in a week, in which he allegedly hit two cars across the street from Capistrano Union High School before fleeing the scene.

He was sentenced to five years of probation until July 21, 2026, which stipulates that he can’t drive a vehicle with alcohol in his system, according to DMV records.

Funk had his driver’s license suspended on July 26, 2021 and it was reinstated on Feb. 16, 2023, according to DMV records.

Funk’s probation hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

