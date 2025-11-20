Flying without a Real ID? It could cost you $18 and a trip through a new screening process

A traveler wearing a Luigi hat waits in a long security line at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in May.

Travelers who attempt to fly without a Real ID or a passport could be subject to a new airport security screening program that carries an $18 fee.

On Thursday, the TSA announced another option for travelers who have yet to get their Real ID or are flying without their passport: the modernized alternative identity-verification program.

The proposed program will use a new biometric kiosk system to verify identification before the traveler is permitted to pass through the TSA checkpoint, according to a notice posted on the Federal Register.

This option does not guarantee an individual will be granted access beyond the checkpoint and into the airport. To address the costs associated with the program, the TSA will require participants to pay an $18 fee, which then allows them to pass through airport security checkpoints for 10 days.

Biometrics uses physical characteristics to verify identity. The TSA already uses such methods for verifying digital IDS and for facial comparison.

Travelers who undergo the program screening may be subject to additional screening or experience delays.

It’s unclear if and when the new system and accompanying $18 fee will be implemented.

The TSA did not respond to The Times’ request for comment by the time of publication.

In a statement, the TSA said, “This notice serves as a next step in the process in REAL ID compliance, which was signed into law more than 20 years ago and finally implemented by Secretary [Kristi] Noem as of May 2025. TSA is working with stakeholders and partners to ensure both security and efficiency at our checkpoints. Additional guidance will be announced in the coming days.”

The newest program comes six months after TSA finally began enforcing its Real ID deadline, with mixed results. Since May 7, travelers who plan to board a domestic flight are required to show the federally compliant Real ID or another approved form of identification such as a passport to pass through airport security.