Smashed windows, threats and $800 a month: Witness details L.A. County gang extortion

Graffiti along the train tracks in downtown Pomona. Two alleged members of the Pomona 12th Street gang are accused of extorting a business owner in the city for monthly payments.

On the witness stand of a Pomona courtroom, the business owner told a bizarre and terrifying story.

In July 2024, two men walked into his office holding guns, he testified with the help of a Mandarin interpreter. Pointing their weapons at his chest, the pair demanded money. He told them he had none.

According to authorities, this was an old-fashioned shakedown carried out by the largest gang in the city, Pomona 12th Street. The Times is not identifying the witness over concerns about his safety.

Graffiti at the corner of St. Thomas and 12th streets in Pomona. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

At a preliminary hearing in October, the business owner said the two men drove him to a bank and ordered him to withdraw cash. He bluffed, saying he had no debit card. When the pair threatened to kill him if he didn’t come up with money, he called his son, who brought $1,000.

One of the men said he would come by to pick up the same amount every month, the witness testified. The man took down his phone number so he could “let me know when he will come to collect,” the business owner testified.

In January, authorities arrested Gustavo Maldonado, 37, and Alexis Hernandez, 25, on charges of extortion, kidnapping and robbery. Attorneys for the two, who have pleaded not guilty, didn’t return requests for comment.

Michael Lerma, a reputed Mexican Mafia member from Pomona, has been incarcerated since 1981 for murder. (Leo Duarte)

Their case follows the March conviction of Michael Lerma, 69, a reputed member of the Mexican Mafia who is originally from Pomona 12th Street. Federal prosecutors charged that Lerma, who has been imprisoned for murder since 1981, oversaw all of Pomona’s gangs from his state prison cell. During his racketeering trial, witnesses testified Lerma’s underlings “taxed” drug dealers, thieves and other criminals in his hometown.

Eric O’Mahony, a Pomona Police Department detective who arrested the defendants, testified that extortion is part and parcel of what Pomona 12th Street does. The gang’s top boss may be convicted and sent to federal custody, but the rackets go on.

“By extorting innocent people, they can utilize the money to buy weapons,” he said. “They can utilize the money to buy narcotics, and in turn, they will sell the narcotics to make a profit.”

O’Mahony declined to comment in response to an inquiry from The Times.

According to O’Mahony, Hernandez is a Pomona 12th Street member nicknamed “Threats.” The detective testified that Maldonado, who once called himself “Gussy” but now prefers “Negro,” tattooed a “12” across his forehead. He has also inked sharks — a symbol of Pomona 12th Street — across his hand and collarbone and the words “Fins Up” on his lips.

The man they are accused of extorting testified that he paid Maldonado at the end of every month from July 2024 to January 2025.

“Sometimes he came here in person,” the man recalled. “Sometimes I put the money into an envelope and put the envelope at the gate or door area.”

Acts of vandalism kept him in fear. He testified Maldonado broke into his business at night and stole a stereo. At other times, he said, Maldonado shattered a window or vandalized a car parked outside.

When Maldonado showed up with Hernandez the night of Jan. 31, the man testified through tears, he’d had enough. He locked himself inside his office and called the police.

Maldonado and Hernandez were smashing windows and pounding on the door when officers showed up and arrested them, the man testified.

Pomona 12th Street graffiti located along the railroad tracks near downtown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

O’Mahony testified that Maldonado confessed. Armed with a BB gun, Maldonado said he’d threatened to “f— with his business” if the man didn’t pay, the detective recalled.

Maldonado said he collected about $800 a month for the next six months, according to O’Mahony.

O’Mahony also interviewed Hernandez, who said Maldonado had offered him $50 to stand lookout the night they were arrested. He denied threatening or extorting anyone, the detective said.

Hernandez’s attorney asked Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Javier Perez to dismiss the charges, arguing his client wasn’t a member of Pomona 12th Street or involved in the shakedown. Maldonado’s lawyer said there wasn’t proof to support extortion and kidnapping charges but didn’t elaborate.

Perez ruled he’d seen enough evidence for the men to stand trial. They remain jailed in lieu of $2-million bail.