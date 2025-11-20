Woman decapitated by a garbage truck near elementary school in Orange County

Google street view of the intersection of Shelton Street and West Bishop Street in Santa Ana, where a woman was hit and killed by a garbage truck in Orange County on Wednesday.

A woman was decapitated by a garbage truck when she was crossing the street Wednesday in Orange County, according to authorities.

Maria Rubalcava de Ruesga, 69, of Santa Ana, was crossing the street around 7:56 a.m. near Shelton and Bishop streets when she was hit by a garbage truck making a right turn on Shelton, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Officers from the police department got multiple calls about the traffic collision and along with the Orange County Fire Authority, responded to the scene, according to the release.

The truck had been going east on Bishop Street and making a turn on the roundabout when it hit the woman as she was crossing the street, authorities said.

ABC7 reported that the woman had been decapitated in the collision.

Children and families from the nearby Pio Pico Dual Language Academy were also nearby during the incident, according to the outlet.

The Santa Ana Unified School District has will be providing support for witnesses of the crash.

The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating the crash, according to the release. Anyone with more information has been asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.