Thai massage therapists find community and mental health support in self-defense classes

Jenny Wangat took a deep breath before stepping up to an instructor who was holding up a boxing pad. She converged her fingers to a point, wrists bent slightly, so that her hands formed two “beaks.” Then, she lunged.

As she struck the pad with both hands, she shouted, “No!”

This strike, often used to target vital points like the eyes and the groin, was one of many drills taught at the first self-defense class hosted at Hollywood Career College, a school for aspiring massage therapists in Thai Town. In addition to learning different maneuvers, massage students practiced projecting their voices to deny unwanted advances and to call for help.

Jennifer Charnyavadie, center, practices using voice and body language to deter a threat while instructor Meredith Gold, left, coaches her at the self-defense class. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Psychiatric social worker Wanda Pathomrit helped coordinate the class as part of the Asian Pacific Counseling and Treatment Centers’ Stop the Hate project, which provides services and education for hate crime survivors. Meredith Gold of R-A-W Power, a self-defense and empowerment training program, taught the class.

According to Pathomrit, the surrounding neighborhoods historically have experienced high rates of hate crimes and harassment. One victim was traumatized enough to quit being a massage therapist. Speaking to the class of 34 students, Pathomrit explained that stereotypes about the industry make massage workers especially vulnerable to sexual and physical harassment and assaults.

“So I want you to be able to learn skills, how you can assert your boundaries and feel empowered to feel safe as you are doing your massage work,” Pathomrit said.

Massage therapy is one of the most common occupations for Thai people in the U.S.

To learn more about the mental health challenges facing massage therapists, The Times visited a self-defense class and hosted a community discussion in Thai and English with members of the Nuad Thai and Spa Assn. of America. Several people were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of their experiences and privacy concerns.

Sexual harassment and assault

One of the most common calls Pathomrit receives is regarding sexual harassment and assault during a massage session. Much of this stems from stereotypes linking massage therapy to sex work, Pathomrit said.

“National coverage after the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings highlighted that Asian women working in [massage businesses] are especially vulnerable to racialized and gendered violence,” Pathomrit said. It “also emphasized how underreporting is common because of mistrust, cultural stigma and language barriers.”

During the community discussion, one participant recalled feeling angry when clients made inappropriate requests during her first year as a massage therapist. As her career progressed, she reminded herself that she had the power to control her massage room, telling clients that she could finish their massage, but that if they wanted something else, they needed to leave.

“While looking Asian, they may look down on us,” she said, “but no, I want to show them that we are professionals.”

Instructors Meredith Gold, standing, and Matt Harris, on table, demonstrate how to handle customers assaulting massage therapists while on the massage table. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

At Hollywood Career College’s self-defense class, Gold demonstrated potential scenarios. For instance, if a client makes inappropriate remarks, Gold advised leaving the room immediately.

But what if the interaction escalates?

Umarin Wachter, who runs Hollywood Career College, said she once had a client grab her arms and try to pull her on top of him. Gold showed the class how to use their elbows and body weight to pull away from a client while shouting, “Let go of me!”

Gold acknowledged that these responses and actions could feel uncomfortable, especially in an industry that revolves around servicing the client.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone,” Gold said. “But if it’s me or [the client], oh, no, I’m fighting. And I can still be my kind, supportive, gentle, helpful self and know how to kick ass if I have to.”

Wanirada Nomai, who also goes by “Cookie,” said she had never thought about how she would deal with such issues. Now, after the class, she said, she has “more knowledge and options.”

Financial motivations and strains

Krittiya Kantachote, an associate professor of sociology at Srinakharinwirot University, interviewed Thai massage business owners, managers and therapists in L.A. County from 2015 to 2017 for a study examining the struggles of Thai women in Thai massage businesses.

A third said they migrated to the U.S. to further their education but got sidetracked as business opportunities arose, and 20% said they had hoped to achieve the American dream through work opportunities.

A member of the Nuad Thai and Spa Assn. of America said the promise of higher earnings drew her to the business. Previously, she worked at a restaurant, but the grueling work for little pay pushed her to seek employment elsewhere, especially since she had a child to raise.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, massage therapists in the Los Angeles area in 2024 earned an average of $62,410, 18% lower than the average for all occupations.

The high cost of living in Los Angeles and healthcare expenses, as well as the pressure to support family back home in Thailand, can quickly eat away savings. Many massage therapists are independent contractors who pay out of pocket or purchase their own health insurance. Relatives in Thailand have false perceptions of how much people in the U.S. earn, Kantachote said.

“They tell me, ‘Living in the U.S. is kind of depressing,’” Kantachote said. “The thing is … the amount of money they make is not that much compared to what Thai people who live in Thailand think they receive.”

Challenges navigating industry rules and regulations

In 2015, L.A. County replaced its local permit requirement with the California Massage Therapy Council certification. Massage therapists had to complete 500 hours of training at an approved school, undergo a background check and pass an exam.

The change was intended to protect customers by ensuring that massage therapists had sufficient knowledge to provide safe services, Kantachote said. But some who had been in the industry for decades — especially immigrants who were older and had only a primary school education — had a hard time.

In addition to learning different maneuvers, massage students practiced projecting their voices to deny unwanted advances and to call for help. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Thai massage therapists who did not understand English well had trouble grasping the class material, which involves anatomy and other technical topics, Kantachote said. Those who sent money to relatives back home were especially stressed, because going to school meant cutting working hours and earnings. Some said they were scammed into enrolling in nonaccredited schools, then didn’t know how to sue and recover their money.

“So they just kind of give up,” Kantachote said. “This kind of pushed the pioneers and those without the CAMTC certification to become jobless.”

Protecting and finding support in their community

Asked where to find support for work-related concerns, several participants in the community discussion cited the Nuad Thai and Spa Assn. as their go-to resource.

Established in 2016, the association helps massage therapists continue their education in the field and stay updated on new policies, advocates for their interests in amending laws governing massage and spa businesses and pushes back against negative stereotypes associated with the industry.

The association has invited police officers to speak to members about the law, organized self-defense classes and worked closely with CAMTC and the Thai Consulate to ensure that members are getting the support they need.

Ahmos Netanel, CAMTC’s chief executive, said that the nonprofit has had a close relationship with the association for years and that its goal has always been to protect the public while being inclusive. CAMTC has accepted credentials from massage schools that teach in languages besides English, recently voting to accept education from Thailand for certification purposes.

Industry stakeholders, including CAMTC and representatives from the Nuad Thai and Spa Assn., prepared a report for the California legislature on the pros and cons of the CAMTC-approved exam requirement. The exam requirement was suspended in 2018 and this year the legislature voted to permanently remove it.

On Facebook groups, neuromuscular therapist Jesse Anoraj often responds to queries from Thai massage therapists seeking clarification about qualification criteria.

“Any person who needs help, anything across the country related to massage therapy, if they post it, he’s going to answer,” said Arthur Wongphan, a medical massage therapist at the listening session as other participants laughed in agreement.

A block away from Hollywood Career College is a workers’ center run by the Thai Community Development Center that provides connections to attorneys, therapists and interpreters, particularly during interactions with police. A staffer in the center’s outreach program frequently visits massage businesses to inform workers about labor laws and their rights as workers.

“A lot of people, especially those who are undocumented, feel alone,” she said. “They don’t know what rights they have. That’s why I outreach in person. I go to Thai businesses like restaurants and massage businesses where Thai people work. I tell them what resources Thai CDC has to offer to support workers.”

Cookie Nomai, center, practices a technique on instructor Matt Harris while Meredith Gold coaches her. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Massage therapists can help make their workplaces safer too. On some websites, Pathomrit said, customers leave reviews for massage businesses about “how far they can get.” When a worker says no, the review tells others not to bother trying.

“So when you communicate boundaries … you’re not only protecting yourself,” Pathromit said. “You’re also protecting your community and your workers.”

That’s why during the self-defense class, Gold made sure every strike would be followed by a resounding “No!”

“In crisis,” she said, “our voice is our best weapon.”

Interpreter Lena Deesomlert contributed to this report.