One killed, cars crushed as Santa Ana winds knock down tree in L.A.

One person was killed after a large tree was knocked over by strong winds and crushed a vehicle in Winnetka Friday.

One person was killed by a falling tree in Winnetka Friday afternoon as fearsome Santa Ana winds whipped through a weather-weary region.

The large tree smashed two vehicles in the 7300 block of Mason Avenue, crushing one of the occupants, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. and pronounced the victim dead.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA showed crews removing the driver’s side door to extricate the body from a Nissan SUV. The victim’s name has not been released.

Crews are currently working to clear the massive tree from the street and roads near Mason Avenue and Valerio Street are closed for several blocks, the station reported.

Hours before the tree fell, the National Weather Service had issued a warning that gusty winds were expected to continue in Los Angeles through Saturday afternoon.

“After the recent rains have soaked the soil across much of SoCal, trees are more likely to be knocked down by winds,” the weather service stated. “Secure any outdoor objects and avoid parking under trees during this wind event.”

A wind advisory has been issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, according to the weather service.

In addition to toppling trees, the wind may cause limited power outages.