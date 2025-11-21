Suspect in car chase crash that killed an Alhambra police officer and a passenger arrested

A crashed police vehicle is seen on Valley Boulevard after being involved in a police chase early on Thursday in Alhambra.

The California Highway Patrol said it has arrested the driver involved in a traffic collision that left two people dead, including an Alhambra police officer.

The driver, who remains hospitalized, was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder, according to a statement from the CHP. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Steven Zapata, a resident of El Monte.

Zapata is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai sports utility vehicle and colliding with a police cruiser that was being driven by 28-year-old Alec Sanders, an officer with the Alhambra Police Department. Sanders did not survive his injuries.

Zapata is awaiting medical clearance to be processed into a detention facility, authorities said.

CHP officials said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive. CHP officers responding to the crash came upon the damaged silver Hyundai sports utility vehicle in a business parking lot, northwest of the intersection. They also found a damaged patrol vehicle in the westbound lanes of Valley Boulevard, west of Edgewood Drive.

A preliminary investigation by CHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team determined that Zapata was traveling north on Edgewood Drive at an unknown speed.

At the same time, Sanders was traveling west on Valley Boulevard in the intersection of Edgewood Drive at an unknown speed when both vehicles collided.

CHP investigators also determined that Sanders was in pursuit of Zapata when the crash occurred.

Authorities said the Hyundai carried two passengers. A 52-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by paramedics to a hospital.

“A second passenger, a 33-year-old Hispanic female, was ejected from the Hyundai and pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement read.

Officials said Sanders sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy said Sanders had been with the department for about eight months and has previously served with the Long Beach Police Department.

“He’s known for his unwavering reliability,” Kennedy said. “He was the type of officer who responded to every call whether he was dispatched to it or not; he was one of those officers.”

He said Sanders was passionate about fitness, liked to travel and was an “enthusiastic Dallas Cowboys fan.”

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and co-workers, who are all one and the same,” he said.