California

5 Freeway closed in Burbank after suspect shoots police dog

The 5 Freeway in Burbank in 2019.
(Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)
By Andrew Khouri
A shooting has reportedly caused officials to close a segment of the 5 Freeway in Burbank Saturday night.

Burbank police told CBS Los Angeles that authorities closed the freeway after a suspect they tried to apprehend shot a police dog around 8 p.m.

The K-9’s condition was unknown late Saturday night.

Burbank police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a social media post on X said officers were looking for a suspect in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street and the surrounding neighborhoods and urged people to stay inside and avoid the area.

