Rialto apartment fire displaces 16 households

A fire tore through a Rialto apartment building Friday night, displacing 16 households, officials said.

Video posted online by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District showed large flames engulfing the 16-unit building in the 1000 block of Cactus Avenue.

San Bernardino County Fire, which responded to the four-alarm blaze along with the Rialto Fire Department, said in a social media post that “a north wind rapidly pushed fire through the structure,” but it was eventually put out and there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rialto Fire Capt. Jake Ploehn said the Red Cross was working to find the 16 displaced households a “place stay for the near future.”