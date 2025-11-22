Advertisement
Rialto apartment fire displaces 16 households

Rialto PD and Fire responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex at 1031 South Cactus Avenue in Rialto.
(OnScene.tv)
A fire tore through a Rialto apartment building Friday night, displacing 16 households, officials said.

Video posted online by the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District showed large flames engulfing the 16-unit building in the 1000 block of Cactus Avenue.

San Bernardino County Fire, which responded to the four-alarm blaze along with the Rialto Fire Department, said in a social media post that “a north wind rapidly pushed fire through the structure,” but it was eventually put out and there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rialto Fire Capt. Jake Ploehn said the Red Cross was working to find the 16 displaced households a “place stay for the near future.”

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers housing and homelessness for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

