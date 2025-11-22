Advertisement
California

SoCal residents receive anonymous threatening Christmas cards: ‘You are warned’

A green note left at a Yucaipa home.
A Yucaipa resident reported receiving this anonymous note at their home earlier this week.
(Roger Reed)
Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Yucaipa resident Roger Reed had just come back from a trip to Disneyland with his fiancee on Monday when they stumbled upon a note in the front yard of their freshly decorated home.

“We just kind of assumed that it was something that fell out of our Christmas bins from decorating earlier in the day, and then my fiancee reached down to pick it up,” Reed said. “When we read it, we were like, ‘What in the world?’”

The note read, “Santa, I want the head of a Nazi under my tree.”

Reed said he thought it might have been an isolated prank — his next-door neighbors didn’t receive any such messages — until his sister showed him a neighborhood Facebook page.

Advertisement

Reed, it turned out, was just one of what he said were about a dozen neighbors who received threatening Christmas cards and notes on their doorstep. The messages on the notes ranged from, “Merry Christmas and f— you Nazi,” to the ominous message, “8:46 December 3, you are warned.”

Yucaipa residents reported two masked men leaving threatening Christmas notes on their doorstep on Nov. 17, 2025.
(Roger Reed)

Residents of Reed’s Whisper Ranch neighborhood say the police were called, but it’s unclear if an investigation was launched. The Yucaipa Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Advertisement

One neighbor shared a video on the Yucaipa neighborhood Facebook page of footage from his Ring camera. In the clip, two masked men can be seen running onto his doorstep to place the note.

In the Facebook group, some residents alleged that the use of “Nazi” could have been associated with the area’s Republican reputation, though notes were left in front of houses without politically affiliated flags or signage, like Reed’s.

“After getting the note, we felt uncomfortable, as if somebody were watching us and we went inside,” Reed said. “I think it’s really concerning and I just want to spread the word about it because I don’t think we should let threats slide.”

Advertisement

In the working-class neighborhood, the motivation for the threatening notes remains unknown.

“Our neighborhood is mostly police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, teachers, and so we’re so confused by it,” Reed said. “It’s so out of the ordinary, it’s a very quiet working neighborhood. Nothing like this has ever happened here.”

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Katerina Portela

Katerina Portela is a summer intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine. She recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement