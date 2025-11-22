Southbound I-5 lanes near Camp Pendleton closed after car chase ends in shooting

Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for hours.

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 were closed for much of Saturday after a police pursuit ended in Oceanside with a shooting by law enforcement, authorities said.

Both sides of the I-5 were closed at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the car chase ended in gunfire, with a person shot. Law enforcement officials did not identify the person who was shot, their condition or whether the person was the driver of the car that was being pursued. No officers were injured.

Several lanes on the northbound I-5 were reopened at around 9:30 a.m. The southbound lanes remain closed as of Saturday afternoon and traffic from San Clemente was being diverted to the right shoulder south of Cristianitos Road, according to a CHP spokesperson.

“They are still investigating the scene,” the CHP spokesperson said.

Buena Park Police Department’s Sgt. Martin Tomsick told City News Service that officers attempted to pull over a motorist around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, but the driver took off, leading officers on a lengthy pursuit.

Officers handed off the pursuit to CHP, but kept their K-9 unit involved in the chase, Tomsick said.

Tomsick said the pursuit ended in gunfire on southbound I-5 in the Camp Pendleton area, with both a Buena Park Police Department K-9 officer and at least one CHP officer firing their weapons at a suspect.

A CHP spokesperson said the agency did not have details to release about the shooting.

