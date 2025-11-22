Advertisement
California

Southbound I-5 lanes near Camp Pendleton closed after car chase ends in shooting

A nightime view of police blocked freeway.
Both southbound and northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for hours.
(OnScene.tv)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Southbound Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton was shut down Saturday after a police pursuit ended in a shooting.
  • One person was shot; their condition and identity were not released.

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 were closed for much of Saturday after a police pursuit ended in Oceanside with a shooting by law enforcement, authorities said.

Both sides of the I-5 were closed at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the car chase ended in gunfire, with a person shot. Law enforcement officials did not identify the person who was shot, their condition or whether the person was the driver of the car that was being pursued. No officers were injured.

Several lanes on the northbound I-5 were reopened at around 9:30 a.m. The southbound lanes remain closed as of Saturday afternoon and traffic from San Clemente was being diverted to the right shoulder south of Cristianitos Road, according to a CHP spokesperson.

Advertisement

“They are still investigating the scene,” the CHP spokesperson said.

Buena Park Police Department’s Sgt. Martin Tomsick told City News Service that officers attempted to pull over a motorist around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, but the driver took off, leading officers on a lengthy pursuit.

Officers handed off the pursuit to CHP, but kept their K-9 unit involved in the chase, Tomsick said.

Tomsick said the pursuit ended in gunfire on southbound I-5 in the Camp Pendleton area, with both a Buena Park Police Department K-9 officer and at least one CHP officer firing their weapons at a suspect.

Advertisement

A CHP spokesperson said the agency did not have details to release about the shooting.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement