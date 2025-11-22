Advertisement
California

Woman fatally shot in parked car in Northridge

Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Northridge overnight, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday to Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue near the Northridge Fashion Center.

Two men had approached a parked car and shot multiple rounds at the three people who were sitting inside, said LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar.

Aguilar said she did not have information available on whether the two others in the car were injured.

The LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide is investigating the shooting.

Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

