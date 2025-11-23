High surf drags three people off Big Sur beach, the second such incident in a week

Lifeguards search last week for a 7-year-old girl swept into the ocean at Garrapata State Park. A man is missing after a similar incident Saturday.

High surf swept three people off the beach and into the ocean in Big Sur on Saturday, the second such incident at Garrapata State Park in a week.

Two women and a man were swept off the rocks at Sobrenas Point around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the California State Parks.

Both women made it back to shore on their own and were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, but a man who was with them, believed to be about 30 years old, was still missing.

“At around 4:24 p.m., a US Coast Guard helicopter spotted what appeared to be a body in the ocean but due to the high surf, lost visual,” parks officials said.

The search was called off around 7 p.m. due to darkness and was scheduled to resume Sunday morning.

The missing man was wearing a white turban, black shorts, black shirt and a black vest.

The National Weather Service warned that waves between 13 and 18 feet were expected at Big Sur and Monterey beaches through Monday night, and cautioned beachgoers to stay off rocks and away from the water’s edge.

“Sneaker waves can unexpectedly run significantly farther up the beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties,” the weather service advised . “Rip currents are typically more frequent and stronger in the vicinity of jetties, inlets, and piers.”

Last week, a 7-year-old girl was swept into the ocean at the same park. Both she and her 39-year old father died after he jumped in to try to save her.

