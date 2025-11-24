Advertisement
California

Gang of youths on e-bikes violently assaults passerby in Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Beach Police Department is aware of videos circulating online depicting an assault.
The Hermosa Beach Police Department is investigating the assault of a man by a group on e-bikes that was captured on video.
(Hermosa Beach Police Department)
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
  • Youths on e-bikes were captured on video brutally assaulting a man walking along a Hermosa Beach sidewalk.
  • One of the attackers can be heard yelling, “He’s dead” as the group flees the scene.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department is investigating the assault of a man in his 50s by what surveillance camera video showed was a group of teenagers on e-bikes.

Officers responded to reports of an attack after 8 p.m. Friday, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and, on Monday, met with detectives to discuss the assault, police said.

Hermosa Beach police did not disclose the location of the attack or the condition of the victim, noting that the investigation is ongoing and encouraging anyone with information or videos to contact the department directly.

Fox11 News, which obtained a surveillance video recording of the attack, reported that the incident took place by the 11th Court alleyway near the Hermosa Beach Pier.

The video shows six youths with e-bikes ganging up on a man carrying a pizza box. They knock him to the ground and repeatedly punch and kick him before one of them yells, “He’s dead, he’s dead,” and the group flees the area.

“As I’m parking the car and on the phone with 911, I realize it’s a bunch of teenagers attacking one person,” witness Matt Terrill told the station. “They met up here five minutes before and were talking about doing something. They wanted to get someone.”

Hermosa Beach and the neighboring cities of Manhattan Beach, El Segundo and Redondo Beach have all contended with complaints of teenagers on e-bikes terrorizing residents.

Last summer, a group of e-biking teens were captured on camera igniting fireworks in the middle of the crowded Hermosa Beach Pier. Teens on e-bikes also have been accused of throwing fireworks in El Segundo, barreling down the Strand at unsafe speeds and assaulting residents in Hermosa Beach.

