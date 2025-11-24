Gramma the Galápagos tortoise, an original San Diego Zoo resident, dies at 141

A zoo visitor greets Gramma in 2015 at San Diego Zoo when the tortoise was a spry 130-year-old.

Gramma, a Galápagos tortoise whose life at the San Diego Zoo spanned more than 20 presidents, two world wars and two pandemics, has died.

Believed to be 141 years old, the tortoise whom the zoo described on social media as “a witness to history, a beloved icon, and an extraordinary ambassador for her species,” was euthanized on Thursday because of deteriorating bones caused by her age.

“She was being expertly supported for ongoing conditions related to her age, and wildlife health and care teams made the difficult and compassionate decision to say goodbye,” according to a statement from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Advertisement

Called “the Queen of the Zoo” by her tenders, Gramma is believed to have been brought to the San Diego facility with other Galápagos tortoises between 1928 and 1931, shortly after the zoo’s grand opening in 1923. Although it’s unclear exactly when she was born, specialists estimate that she was roughly 141 old, making her the oldest resident of the zoo.

“A sweet and shy tortoise, she quietly touched the lives of countless people over nearly a century in San Diego,” the alliance said.

In announcing Gramma’s death, the zoo posted video of her munching on vegetarian meals — romaine lettuce and cactus fruit were particular favorites — and meandering around her habitat and lazily plodding through a pond.

Advertisement

“In her memory, we invite you to enjoy a generous, fruit-filled salad, a special tribute for a very special tortoise,” the zoo’s social media post said.

