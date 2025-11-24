Suspect in police chase wreck that killed officer could face 80 years in prison if convicted

A crashed police vehicle is loaded onto a tow truck on Valley Boulevard after being involved in a police chase early Thursday in Alhambra.

An El Monte man was charged with two counts of murder Monday, accused of causing a fatal car wreck that killed two people last week, including an Alhambra police officer.

Steven Zapata, 27, could face at least 80 years in prison if convicted of killing 28-year-old officer Alec Sanders and a second victim, 42-year-old Gabriela Moreno, according to a criminal complaint.

Zapata is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai sport utility vehicle and fleeing city police when he slammed into Sanders’ police cruiser around 3 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Edgewood Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol, which investigated the wreck.

Advertisement

Sanders was taken to Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights, where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. Moreno, who was riding in the stolen vehicle, was ejected upon impact and died at the scene, according to police.

California Disturbing video shows LAPD officer fatally striking skateboarder with vehicle Video released of the Sept. 19 fatal crash shows an LAPD officer crashing into a 30-year-old skateboarder in a center median in Highland Park, killing Gerardo “Jerry” Estrada.

Zapata is not expected to appear in court until next week, according to a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. He was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Eric Siddall, who is trying the case, said Sanders was one of several officers who had just received a call to aid in the chase when the deadly crash happened.

Advertisement

Alhambra Police Chief Garrett Kennedy told reporters last week that Sanders had been with the department for about eight months and had previously served with the Long Beach Police Department.

“He’s known for his unwavering reliability,” Kennedy said. “He was the type of officer who responded to every call whether he was dispatched to it or not.”