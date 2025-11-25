California cop allegedly stole cash from motorists he stopped. He now faces felony charges

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A West Covina police officer has been charged with stealing cash from motorists during traffic stops since 2024.

Jose Antonio Garcia, 38, of Long Beach, was arrested and charged Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office with one felony count of misappropriation of public funds, one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement and two misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

If convicted on all charges, he could face up to four years in state prison and an additional consecutive one-year jail term.

According to prosecutors, Garcia conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 21, 2024, searched the victim’s vehicle and stole approximately $600 in cash from the victim’s wallet before arresting them.

On Nov. 23, 2024, Garcia stole approximately $100 from a passenger’s backpack during a separate traffic stop before releasing the motorists with a verbal warning, according to prosecutors.

On Feb. 8, 2025, investigators say the officer conducted a third traffic stop and searched the victim’s vehicle, allegedly stealing approximately $300 from the vehicle’s center console before releasing the driver with a verbal warning.

“Stealing from the very people you are sworn to protect is a profound betrayal of the badge,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman said. “When an officer turns routine traffic stops into opportunities for theft, for their own benefit, it corrodes public trust and endangers the integrity of our justice system.”

Garcia was released on a promise to appear in court for his arraignment on Jan. 28, 2026, in the West Covina Courthouse.

Efforts to reach Garcia on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

West Covina Police Chief Antonio Cortina added: “While we fully support due process, any criminal conduct by an officer, particularly involving theft or abuse of public trust, is unacceptable and undermines our mission. We are deeply concerned that an officer may have violated the public trust and the fundamental principles of policing. We are committed to ensuring accountability.”