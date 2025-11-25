Advertisement
California

California labor leader pleads not guilty to obstructing federal officers during immigration raid

A man speaks to a crowd of reporters
David Huerta, center, outside of the Roybal Federal Courthouse after his release from federal custody Monday.
(Brittny Mejia / Los Angeles Times)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
Staff Writer Follow
  • Labor leader David Huerta pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice, stemming from a confrontation with immigration agents this summer.
  • Huerta called the charges against him ‘baseless.’

Union leader David Huerta pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice related to a confrontation with immigration officials during a raid this summer.

Huerta, the 58-year-old president of the Service Employees International Union California — a group that represents healthcare, property service and public sector employees — was detained by federal agents and hospitalized June 6 while documenting one of the first in a string of immigration raids that roiled the region over the summer. He was released on his personal recognizance and was told to remain at least 100 feet away from federal officers.

After his arraignment, Huerta spoke to reporters, union members and supporters, blasting the charges filed against him.

“These charges are baseless, they are attempting to silence anyone who dares to speak out, organize or demand justice,” Huerta said. “I will continue to stand with you until every worker and every family is safe from raids, separation and fear and our constitutional rights are protected.”

Chants of “¡Si se puede!” erupted from the small crowd.

In a video of the incident obtained by TV station KPIX, Huerta can be seen at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles verbally confronting federal agents with his hands at his hips before being shoved to the ground and promptly taken into custody, hoisted by the back collar of his shirt.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 4, 2025 -- Members of CHIRLA, United Teachers LA, Unite Here Local 11, Careen and many other unions and immigrant rights groups rally and march with the theme, "We The People Rising -- Stop the Hate, Stop the Raids," in Los Angeles on October 4, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Hundreds of Angelenos gather to call for an end to ICE raids and restoration of healthcare access

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles to protest against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

According to the original federal criminal complaint, Huerta was allegedly witnessed “taunting” and “yelling” at federal enforcement officers as they attempted to execute criminal search warrants of four businesses in the downtown area accused of “unlawfully employing illegal aliens.” The complaint alleged that Huerta also attempted to block federal enforcement vehicles from exiting or entering a clothing wholesale business parking and compelled other protesters to sit in front of the vehicle exit.

After his arrest, prosecutors said they originally planned to charge Huerta with a federal felony offense of conspiracy to impede an officer, which can carry a maximum six-year sentence. He was released soon after on a $50,000 bond.

Huerta’s attorney, Marilyn Bednarski, said after the press conference that the charges were downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor, she believes, due to a lack of solid evidence.

The detainment spawned an intense reaction from immigrant and labor activists, becoming a flash point early in the protests around California. The National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles days later, leading to additional unrest across the city.

“This administration has turned the military against our own people, terrorizing entire communities, and even detaining U.S. citizens who are exercising their constitutional rights to speak out,” SEIU Workers West, a subdivision of the union, said in a press release. “

Los Angeles, CA - November 24: U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia attends a congressional field hearing at The Metropolitan Water District on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘An American nightmare’: L.A. hosts first congressional hearing on effect of immigration raids

During a congressional oversight hearing in L.A. on Monday, more than a dozen elected officials, experts and community members laid bare the impact of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Top Democratic leaders also criticized federal officers for their treatment of Huerta during and after the arrest, including California Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“David Huerta is a respected leader, a patriot and an advocate for working people,” Newsom said in a statement at the time. “No one should ever be harmed for witnessing government action.”

The U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of California announced last month that 10 additional individuals had been federally charged and arrested on complaints of violence against officers and property during immigration protests. The office is also seeking federal charges against one individual in state custody and another who has yet to be arrested.

“Acts of violence against the brave law enforcement officers who protect us are an attack on civilized society itself,” U.S. Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi said in a press release. “As today’s arrests and charges illustrate, anyone who engages in such disgusting conduct will face severe consequences from this Department of Justice.”

Huerta’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 20, 2026.

California

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.

