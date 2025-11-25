Toxic L.A. port fire burned for hours before emergency alerts were sent

This image taken from video provided by ABC7 shows smoke rising from a blaze on a container ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Los Angeles Fire Department waited nearly six hours after responding to a massive hazardous materials fire at the Port of L.A. on Friday to order residents to “get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors” due to potential toxic smoke.

The department’s shelter-in-place order for areas of San Pedro and Wilmington was then lifted at 6:30 a.m. Saturday as fire crews gained the upper hand on the stubborn blaze aboard cargo ship One Henry Hudson.

However, it wasn’t until 8:58 p.m. Sunday — more than 38 hours after the order expired — that many residents received a series of alerts informing them the order had been lifted.

Advertisement

In addition, some residents in Rancho Palos Verdes reported erroneously receiving shelter-in-place alerts from the city of L.A.’s emergency alert system. The city of Rancho Palos Verdes released a statement via email and social media around 1:30 a.m. Saturday instructing residents to ignore the order.

These time lags and errors have sparked concerns among residents, including about the effectiveness of regional emergency alert systems — an issue that surfaced during the Eaton fire in January.

The L.A. Fire Department and the city’s Emergency Management Department did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment Monday.

Advertisement

Firefighting crews battle an electrical fire on the One Henry Hudson on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Times investigation previously revealed that there was a delay in the county’s evacuation orders in the area of Altadena where 18 Eaton fire deaths occurred.

During January’s firestorms, evacuation orders intended for a small area of Calabasas were accidentally sent countywide. A similar phenomenon took place this month when an internal test of the city of South Pasadena’s emergency alert system sent a message to phones across L.A. County.

Advertisement

“We are truly appreciative that there’s an emergency alert system in this city and county, but it’s less than helpful when alerts go out late,” said San Pedro resident Sandra Waddell, pointing to the tragic results during January’s firestorm.

Waddell said she was concerned about the approximately six-hour delay between when the toxic fire was first reported and when the shelter-in-place alert was sent. She also noted that this was not the first time alerts were sent to residents in the wrong geographic area.

“It seems there’s still work to be done fine-tuning these systems,” she said.

The Fire Department first responded to reports of an electrical fire originating below deck on the 1,100-foot cargo ship One Henry Hudson at 6:38 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

The incident was declared a major emergency as 186 personnel were deployed to the scene of the hazardous material fire wearing protective gear such as body suits and oxygen masks.

Around midnight, the Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place order on its website and on social media. Residents were told to shut windows and doors, keep pets inside and turn off air conditioning due to air quality concerns.

Then at 12:36 a.m., a wireless emergency alert was sent to phones in the geographic area of the Fire Department’s shelter-in-place order by the city of L.A., according to PBS’ Warning, Alert and Response Network, which maintains an archive of all such alerts. Residents also reported receiving an email alert for the shelter-in-place order around 12:35 a.m. from the city’s Emergency Management Department.

The ship was moved out of the port area overnight and anchored offshore in open water as firefighters continued to combat the blaze Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which took over command of the incident as the boat was moved into its jurisdiction.

At the peak of the fire, 100 containers were alight in four different compartments of the ship, according to Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Adam VanGerpen.

The department posted to its website and on social media that the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning as air quality monitoring by the Environmental Protection Agency showed results within a normal range. However, it wasn’t until 9 p.m. Sunday that the city of L.A. phone and email alerts about the lifted orders were sent directly to many residents.

Advertisement

The blaze was still smoldering Monday as the Coast Guard continued fire suppression efforts at sea, according to Joint Information Center manager Steven Groner. Once the fire is out, there will be a salvage operation, followed by an investigation into the cause of the fire and the specific hazardous materials that burned, he said.

Times staff writers Grace Toohey, Terry Castleman and Suhauna Hussain contributed to this report.