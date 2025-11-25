Don't Miss
California

13-year-old girl arrested after fatally shooting 16-year-old boy, police say

Google Streetview of the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Ave, Pomona, CA.
(Google Street View)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody over the weekend after fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in Pomona, police said.

On Sunday around 5:22 p.m., officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Pasadena Avenue, where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Long Beach Post reported that the girl was from Long Beach and she was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Officials said she was taken to juvenile hall.

The motive for the crime is under investigation, officials said. The police department didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information about how they identified the girl as the suspect or if they believe the shooting was intentional or not. Neither the victim or the suspect’s identities were revealed.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.

Summer Lin

