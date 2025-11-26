Brace yourselves, passengers: Thanksgiving air travel expected to hit 15-year high, FAA says

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Make sure to pack some patience in your carry-on.

This Thanksgiving holiday travel period is expected to be the busiest in 15 years, federal officials said, as Americans brush off the recent government shutdown that snarled air travel across the country.

All told, more than 360,000 flights will take to the skies this week through Dec. 1, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Traffic was expected to have peaked Tuesday, with more than 52,000 flights set to ferry flyers to their feasts.

The number of flights was expected to drop to only 25,611 on Thanksgiving Day before ticking back up for post-holiday travel. In a chart posted on X, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated that 16.9 million people would fly throughout this holiday week.

Los Angeles International Airport officials estimated that 2.5 million travelers would come through the airport from Nov. 20 through Monday. Sunday is expected to be the single busiest travel day, with more than 230,000 people making their way through the terminals.

“Thanksgiving is one of LAX’s most important travel periods with so many of our guests connecting with loved ones or setting out on holiday trips,” said Courtney Moore, deputy executive director of strategy, innovation and experience at Los Angeles World Airports. “We’ve spent the year preparing to welcome our guests with smoother experiences throughout the airport.”

The uptick in travel comes just weeks after the federal government shutdown , which forced the FAA to cut air traffic across the country to relieve air traffic controllers.

While travelers might still feel on edge over possible delays, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a news conference on Monday that they should “travel with confidence.”

“Thanks to the dedication of our air traffic controllers and every FAA employee, we are ready for the holiday rush and take pride in helping travelers reach their friends and families during this important time of year,” Bedford said in a statement . “I am deeply grateful to our entire FAA team. Even through a period of record-high traffic, their unwavering commitment keeps the system running safely.”

Travelers are encouraged to pack light to get through security and arrive early to the airport to avoid travel stress.