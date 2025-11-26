Thieves are stealing keyless cars in minutes. Here’s how to protect your vehicle

Cars are parked bumper to bumper in the Florence neighborhood on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Car thieves are using tablets and antennas to steal keyless or “push to start” vehicles, police warn, but there are steps owners can take to protect their vehicles.

Recently, a group of masked individuals forcibly gained access into two vehicles sitting in the driveways of two separate Anaheim Hills homes and drove off with them, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

In both of the thefts the alleged thieves used electronic tools to target and steal higher-end cars, said Mark Sutter, spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department.

Advertisement

Sutter said the department is seeing a trend in these types of thefts that target newer vehicles like a Dodge Challenger or Ford F-150 Raptor — vehicles that have a supercharge feature, a function that forces more air into the engine, which generates more power.

It’s unclear if the Anaheim Hills car thefts are connected and while the department is still investigating the incidents, no arrests have been made for either case.

Sutter broke down how both thefts occurred and how you can protect your vehicle.

Tablet reprograms car computer theft

Through home surveillance footage reviewed by the police department, Sutter said the burglars broke the back window of a white truck and jumped into the car through the window.

Advertisement

The masked individuals then hooked up a tablet to the car’s computer system to hack into the car.

“They reprogram it, hit the start button and drove away,” Sutter said.

How do protect your vehicle from being reprogrammed

Some traditional methods to protecting your vehicle — like parking it in a garage — are still reliable, Sutter said.

Another approach is putting a lock steering club on the steering wheel of the vehicle.

“Those can be defeated but that can take a lot of time,” Sutter said.”It’s not foolproof but at least it’s a strong deterrent.”

Advertisement

Accessing key fob signal theft

In the Anaheim Hills incidents, one of the vehicles was stolen by thieves accessing the key fob signal through an antenna.

Many newer vehicles have a remote keyless entry system where a key fob emits a signal that unlocks the car door and in some cases starts the car when it’s within a certain distance of the driver’s side.

The downside of this feature, Sutter said, is a signal is constantly being emitted from the key fob, similar to a debit card.

Advertisement

To exploit that signal, thieves will get close to the house with an antennae in hopes of capturing and amplifying it so they can unlock the vehicle.

This theft method can take less than 60 seconds to execute and is only effective when the car’s key fob is in close proximity to the car, according to the American Automobile Assn.

How to protect your key fob signal

It’s not uncommon for vehicle owners to leave their key fobs near front or back doors, on hooks or in bowls where they can grab them on their way out and leave them when they return home. But these locations also make it easy for thieves to approach and use an antennae to capture the signal from outside the door. Experts suggest keeping key fobs near the center of the home so the signal is harder to pick up.

You can also weaken the signal by purchasing a signal blocking bag or box to leave the key fob in. The bag or box is made out of conductive metal mesh that blocks the electromagnetic signals that emit from the key fob, according to AAA.

If you want to stop the key fob signal altogether, you can turn off the feature, Sutter said. Check your vehicle’s manual and follow the instructions to turn off the “remote keyless feature.”