Pair of earthquakes shake Riverside County near Idyllwild

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake occurred at 5:36 p.m. near Valle Vista, followed by a 3.5 temblor a minute later, according to the USGS.

Two earthquakes were reported Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. southwest of Idyllwild in Riverside County.

The first was a magnitude 3.8 quake, which was followed a minute later by a magnitude 3.5 shaker.

The quakes were about four miles from Valle Vista, eight miles from Hemet, nine miles from San Jacinto and 13 miles from Beaumont.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10.7 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

