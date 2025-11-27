Advertisement
California

Photos: Where the Thanksgiving turkeys are in charge

A parent and their child hold hands while looking at turkey.
One-year-old Felicity Russo, with mom Jorja Hudson, gets acquainted with a turkey at the Gentle Barn Thanksgiving event.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Kayla BartkowskiStaff Photographer 

The Gentle Barn hosted what it billed as a pre-meal celebration of turkeys Thursday at the Santa Clarita animal sanctuary. Rescued gobblers and hens roamed while visitors to the six-acre spread were able to pet and feed them.

The sanctuary, founded in 1999, hosts the event, known as “A Gentle Thanksgiving,” annually. The site currently hosts nearly 200 rescued animals. In addition to turkeys, residents include cows, horses, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, llamas and emus. Supporters can sponsor the animals and visit them on Sundays when the barn is open to the public; tickets are $27.03 for those 13 and older and $16.22 for ages 2 to 12.

1

"Romeo" the turkey rescued in 2018 walks around during "A Gentle Thanksgiving"

2

Kayla Garrison, 30, from Santa Clarita, pets and feeds a turkey

3

Two people pet and feed "Justice" the turkey rescued in Thanksgiving of 2023.
(1) Romeo was rescued in 2018; (2) Kayla Garrison of Santa Clarita is among holiday visitors; (3) Maya Shecter and 6-year-old Danielle Shecter of Woodland Hills make friends with Justice.

Isabelle Churchill, 23, from Orange County pets and feeds a turkey

Isabelle Churchill, visiting from Orange County, hand feeds a resident.

Carolyn Sennet, 53, from Los Angeles pets "Zephyr" the chicken rescued in 2024.

Zephyr the chicken gets comfortable in the lap of L.A. visitor Carolyn Sennet.

Stefanie Wells, 35, from Anaheim pets and feeds turkeys

Stefanie Wells of Anaheim finds herself amid a rafter of turkeys at the Gentle Barn.

Turkeys walk around during "A Gentle Thanksgiving" at The Gentle Barn.
Rescued turkeys are among about 200 animals at the Santa Clarita facility.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

