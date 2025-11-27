Advertisement
California

Woman accused of throwing malnourished poodle over 8-foot fence of vet clinic

University Veterinary Center , 1716 Glenoaks Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801.
A woman has been arrested, accused of throwing a malnourished poodle over an 8-foot fence at this clinic, the University Veterinary Center in Anaheim.
(Google Maps)
Photo of Alene Tchekmedyian
By Alene Tchekmedyian
Staff Writer Follow
Authorities have arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of throwing a malnourished poodle over a fence behind an Anaheim veterinary clinic.

Surveillance footage captured Tyler Nashae Thompson, 30, tossing a plastic grocery bag over the 8-foot fence and walking back into an apartment complex, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said Thursday in a statement posted on X. When the bag hit the ground, a white poodle walked out.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. The owner of the veterinary clinic arrived at work at 6:30 a.m. and found the dog, which was “extremely malnourished,” infested with fleas and missing a tooth, Spitzer said.

“This poor dog was subjected to unimaginable suffering by someone who was supposed to care for her. Only the truly depraved would make the decision to abuse an animal who has no way to protect itself and then throw it away like a piece of trash,” Spitzer said in the statement.

“The abuse of any defenseless animal will not be tolerated and those who engage in violence against animals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

OC Animal Care is caring for the dog, the statement said.

Thompson was charged with animal cruelty and animal abuse and is being held in Orange County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, the statement said. If convicted, she faces up to three years in jail. She is due in court Monday.

Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

