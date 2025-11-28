Advertisement
California

Explosions send propane tanks flying in Lancaster after vehicle fire

Aerial view of water jets dousing a vehicle fire
A truck carrying propane tanks caught fire in the Antelope Valley on Friday, prompting evacuation of a facility. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 42500 block of North 8th Street in Lancaster about 2:25 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire and explosions.
(KTLA)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Sandra McDonald
Staff Writer Follow

A truck fire set ablaze a massive mound of propane tanks Friday afternoon in Lancaster. No injuries were reported as firefighters continued to battle the flames into the evening.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:22 p.m. Friday and found a propane truck had caught fire in the 42500 block of North 8th Street East in Lancaster, the department confirmed. The truck fire spread and lit a pile of hundreds of propane tanks stacked on the property.

Video from a KTLA helicopter showed explosions sending propane tanks flying. The flames sent smoke billowing above the nearby industrial area of Challenger Way.

Advertisement

Firefighters set up a 300-foot perimeter around the fire and continued to battle the flames into the evening, a department spokesman said. No injuries had been reported as of 4:45 p.m. and no cause for the vehicle fire was released.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage. She previously was an intern with The Times’ breaking news team.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement