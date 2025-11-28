Explosions send propane tanks flying in Lancaster after vehicle fire

A truck carrying propane tanks caught fire in the Antelope Valley on Friday, prompting evacuation of a facility. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 42500 block of North 8th Street in Lancaster about 2:25 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire and explosions.

A truck fire set ablaze a massive mound of propane tanks Friday afternoon in Lancaster. No injuries were reported as firefighters continued to battle the flames into the evening.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 2:22 p.m. Friday and found a propane truck had caught fire in the 42500 block of North 8th Street East in Lancaster, the department confirmed. The truck fire spread and lit a pile of hundreds of propane tanks stacked on the property.

Video from a KTLA helicopter showed explosions sending propane tanks flying. The flames sent smoke billowing above the nearby industrial area of Challenger Way.

Firefighters set up a 300-foot perimeter around the fire and continued to battle the flames into the evening, a department spokesman said. No injuries had been reported as of 4:45 p.m. and no cause for the vehicle fire was released.