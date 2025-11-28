Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes San Francisco Bay Area

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was felt in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday evening.

The latest earthquake, which occurred at 5:03 p.m. Friday, was centered above a residential neighborhood of Pacifica in San Mateo County, just about 4 miles south of San Francisco’s southern border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and across much of San Mateo County.

Monday evening’s earthquake was the second temblor of magnitude 3 or greater to occur near the San Andreas Fault on Friday.

On Friday morning, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake was felt near the Monterey Bay area. Striking at 7:40 a.m. Friday and centered in the mountains about 3 miles west of San Juan Bautista in San Benito County, the earthquake was also felt in Monterey, Salinas and Watsonville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Did You Feel It? crowd-sourcing website.

Advertisement

That San Benito County earthquake was preceded by a magnitude 4 earthquake about 4 miles to the southeast on Thursday, at 12:57 p.m.., and a magnitude 4 earthquake about 12 miles to the northeast, just east of Gilroy, on Wednesday at 6:16 a.m.

Several earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater have also been detected in Riverside County starting Thanksgiving evening.

The largest was a magnitude 3.8 earthquake about 7 miles southwest of the unincorporated community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove. That earthquake, which occurred at 5:36 p.m. Thursday, was also 11 miles southeast of Hemet, 19 miles southwest of Palm Springs, and 24 miles southwest of Palm Desert.

Advertisement

It produced “weak” shaking on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale in the area, which is enough to be felt quite noticeably indoors and may feel like a truck has passed by a building.