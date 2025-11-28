Two injured in Westfield Valley Fair shopping mall shooting on Black Friday

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Black Friday shoppers were sent scrambling for cover after shots were fired at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, injuring two, police said.

Social media users posted photos of patrons crouched behind shelving in stores like Abercrombie and fleeing from the mall after hearing gunfire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the San José Police Department, which did not release any other information immediately.

Emergency dispatch calls to the police and fire departments at 5:55 p.m. said there were two to three injured people and the shooter was still at large. Multiple calls starting around 5:35 p.m. detailed that multiple people were sheltering in place and reported bullet casings and a trail of blood from Macy’s, dispatchers said.

In a later post at 6:31 p.m., the city department said there was no longer an active shooter.

Officers arrived to a chaotic scene, according to their radio dispatch feeds.

“We have multiple people running across the street,” one emergency responder radioed. Fleeing patrons seemed to have caused a traffic jam while crossing a nearby street from the mall.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and that people should avoid the area.