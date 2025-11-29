Four dead after shooting at family event in Stockton

Google Maps view of Thornton Road shopping plaza where at least four died, and 10 were injured during a shooting Saturday evening.

Four people were killed and at least 10 injured Saturday evening after a gunman entered a family event at a banquet hall in Stockton.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office was flooded with 911 calls reporting a shooting, and reporting children as young as 9 who were bleeding, including a 15-year-old boy who was not breathing.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue near a Dairy Queen and found shooting victims in the parking lot, and a large number of people panicked and screaming.

The sheriff’s preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a targeted attack, said public information officer Heather Brent. Investigators are still considering all possibilities, she said.

While ambulances were called to take victims to a hospital, others arrived there on their own, including two men who walked into St. Joseph’s Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

“Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words,” said Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee in a statement posted on Facebook. “I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office noted on social media that the state Office of Emergency Services was monitoring the “evolving situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.”