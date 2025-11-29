Investigators seek help identifying woman found dead on mountainside in San Bernardino

Investigators have released a sketch of a woman found dead on a San Bernardino mountainside earlier this month. They are seeking help identifying her.

Investigators in San Bernardino County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead on the side of a mountain in Crestline.

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about a body near the intersection of Highway 138 and Crestline Road on Nov. 18 around 11:42 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. They located the woman about 75 feet down a steep embankment.

The stretch of highway is also referred to as the “Rim of the World Scenic Byway” because of its panoramic views along mountain edges.

Officials described the woman as 48 to 60 years old, 5-foot-1 tall and weighing 115 pounds. She was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and white-and-black New Balance shoes. She has bleached blond hair, brown eyes and no tattoos.

The woman was transported to the county Coroner’s Office where an autopsy found injuries consistent with a fall, the sheriff’s department said.

They are asking anyone with information about the woman’s identity to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coronor Division at (909) 378-2978 and reference case number 702507482. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.