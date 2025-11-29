Advertisement
California

Santa Ana winds expected Sunday night

Photo of palm trees blowing in wind.
Santa Ana winds are expected to return Sunday.
(Ricardo De Aratanha / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2018: Colleen Shalby, community engagement editor, Los Angeles Times
By Colleen Shalby
Staff Writer
  • Santa Ana winds are expected, but aren’t likely to be strong.

Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday evening and could stick around until Monday morning.

They won’t be particularly strong, said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall, but there will likely be gusts ranging from 40 to 50 mph. The strongest winds are likely to hit western Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, affecting the areas of Malibu, Thousands Oaks, Porter Ranch and Santa Clarita.

Recent rains have left soil and new vegetation wet, diminishing the threat of wildfire stoked by wind. And the speeds won’t be nearly as severe as January’s winds, which reached 100 mph in some places, feeding two major fires on opposite sides of the county. Those destroyed and damaged thousands of homes in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, leaving entire communities displaced for nearly a year.

But Hall cautioned that the windy weather can always bring down power lines or tree branches, which can spark a fire.

“The threat is minimized with the Santa Anas we’re expecting. But we can’t totally rule that out,” Hall said about wildfire risk.

The weather service is also monitoring for potential rain starting Wednesday afternoon across most of Southern California.

“We don’t have a good handle on it at this point, but we’re going to continue watching,” Hall said.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

