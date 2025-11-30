SUV crashes into L.A. ambulance transporting elderly patient; 5 hospitalized

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At least five people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a car collided with an ambulance that was transporting an elderly patient in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance was struck by a black SUV around 8 p.m. on Woodman Avenue and Chase Street in Arleta, according to Jennifer Middleton, a spokesperson for the Fire Department.

The car was severely damaged, according to online witnesses on TikTok. The SUV’s 34-year-old male driver — the sole person in the vehicle — was taken to a local trauma center and was in critical condition, Middleton said.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was transporting a 94-year-old man to the hospital along with an 81-year-old woman who was accompanying him. The two passengers, along with the ambulance’s driver and another LAFD personnel, were all hospitalized “in fair condition with unknown injuries,” Middleton said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Another LAFD ambulance carrying crash victims was struck earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley. A battalion chief sent to investigate that collision then crashed with a vehicle on the same intersection almost an hour later.