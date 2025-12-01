Southern California is in for a windy week. Here’s where the Santa Anas will be strongest

Two rounds of Santa Ana winds are forecast to hit Southern California this week, bringing the potential for downed trees and isolated power outages across Los Angeles and elsewhere.

The winds will arrive Monday in northwestern L.A. County and southern Ventura County, where forecasters predict windspeeds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, said Robbie Munroe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Winds are expected to mostly subside by the early evening, he said.

Another Santa Ana event is expected to hit those same areas Wednesday into Thursday, he said.

Unlike onshore winds, which bring in moisture as they blow from the ocean over the land, Santa Ana winds originate inland, gaining speed, warming up and drying out as they move from higher to lower elevations and squeeze through narrow canyons and passes. They’re also known as the “Devil Winds” and have historically fueled the worst fires in the region’s history, including the deadly firestorms in January.

But in the near term, that risk has been alleviated in the region thanks to some recent record-breaking rain.

This week’s Santa Anas are expected to be on the cooler side, with highs in the 60s and 70s, Munroe said. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop in the wake of each wind event, with widespread lows in the 40s for most areas and pockets of lows in the mid-20s to low 30s, he said.

The winds are expected to be strongest in the western San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and interior Los Angeles mountains near Acton southwest into Ventura County. Forecasters consider this to be the typical Santa Ana wind corridor.

Though forecasters are not concerned about fire risks, those driving on elevated roads or in high-profile vehicles should take care.

Conditions are forecast to heat up Friday through the weekend, with temperatures at least 3 to 6 degrees above normal, according to the Weather Service.