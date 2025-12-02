Arson suspect accused of tossing firebomb at downtown federal building

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Federal authorities arrested a man for throwing an improvised explosive device at a downtown Los Angeles federal building Monday morning, according to officials.

Jose F. Jovel, 54, was taken into custody after an incident at around 8 a.m., in which an individual tossed a Molotov cocktail-style firebomb at the front of the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St., officials said.

Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokeswoman, said the bureau is investigating that attack and that no one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the federal building around 8:30 a.m., and a hazmat unit assessed a liquid at the scene and rendered it safe.

Jovel is also under investigation for a suspected arson in the 100 block of North Westmoreland Avenue that occurred around 4 a.m.

According to law enforcement sources, Jovel, a U.S. citizen, lives at that address and is expected to be charged Tuesday by the U.S. attorney’s office with arson and explosive-related offenses.

Advertisement

The federal building houses federal immigration services and has been targeted by protesters in the past.