California

Arson suspect accused of tossing firebomb at downtown federal building

The Federal Building at 300 N. Los Angeles St.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow
Federal authorities arrested a man for throwing an improvised explosive device at a downtown Los Angeles federal building Monday morning, according to officials.

Jose F. Jovel, 54, was taken into custody after an incident at around 8 a.m., in which an individual tossed a Molotov cocktail-style firebomb at the front of the federal building at 300 N. Los Angeles St., officials said.

Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokeswoman, said the bureau is investigating that attack and that no one was injured in the incident.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the federal building around 8:30 a.m., and a hazmat unit assessed a liquid at the scene and rendered it safe.

Jovel is also under investigation for a suspected arson in the 100 block of North Westmoreland Avenue that occurred around 4 a.m.

According to law enforcement sources, Jovel, a U.S. citizen, lives at that address and is expected to be charged Tuesday by the U.S. attorney’s office with arson and explosive-related offenses.

The federal building houses federal immigration services and has been targeted by protesters in the past.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

