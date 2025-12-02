Gang-scarred Stockton fed up after mass killing at child’s birthday party: ‘No one will forget’

Family and friends clean up after a shooting that killed four people and injured at least 11 Saturday night in Stockton.

Though the city of Stockton has battled gangs and worked to quell violence in its streets before, a brazen and horrifying shooting at a toddler’s birthday party over the weekend that left four people dead, including three children, has left city leaders reeling like never before, officials say.

“We have gang shootings and homicides in our city, but this hits differently,” said Stockton Councilmember Michele Padilla. “This is something no one will forget.”

At least one gunman opened fire at the Saturday birthday party, wounding 11 people and killing three children who were 8, 9 and 14 years old. A 21-year-old was also killed in the attack.

The 8-year-old was identified by her family in a GoFundme page as Maya Lupian, a third-grader at Aspire Apex Academy in Stockton.

“She deserved a childhood full of laughter, school days, karate, family time and deams...not this,” read the page. “We would have been celebrating her 9th birthday in just 2 weeks.”

Fourteen-year-old Amari Peterson was also identified by his family in a GoFundMe page, where he was described as a “bright, loved, and promising young soul.”

“Amari was a football player, a basketball player, a brother, son, and cousin,” the page read. “He was making plans and looking into colleges.”

On Tuesday, San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials said they have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the attack and are still investigating possible motives, including any possible links to gang members or two local rappers who were in attendance.

“Our investigation team is going down all paths,” Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, said. “By releasing misinformation or assumptions, that can hinder our investigation.”

Brent confirmed two people who are associated with the rappers, and attended the party, were taken into custody by Stockton Police on Monday on suspicion of violating the terms of their parole, but said the arrests were not connected to the shooting.

The shooting left the community in shock over the holiday weekend.

“It’s never been gangster to kill kids,” said Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee during a vigil Sunday. “I hope the people in our community make the right choice and contact law enforcement.”

In a statement, Lee said he’s also met privately with parents and relatives of the victims.

“This is a moment for unity and focused leadership — to guide our community through this crisis, to demand accountability and bring those responsible to justice, and to stay resilient in our fight to end senseless gun violence,” he said in the statement.

City officials have worked with police and advocates, and looked for ways to curb violent crime for years, seeing at times small victories.

So far this year, the city has recorded 34 homicides, according to Stockton Police Department statistics, a downward trend compared to last year.

In 2024, the city saw 53 homicides.

On Monday, Padilla said she visited the school where one of the young victims attended and instead of being greeted by students happy to see friends over the Thanksgiving break, saw children grieving their classmate.

“That really hit hard for me,” Padilla said. “Whatever their beef is, whatever retaliation, whatever feud — it should never involve children.”

Padilla said sheriff officials and Stockton Police have also reached out to neighboring police agencies, looking for cooperation in helping curb any retaliatory violence that may come as a result of the shooting.

The FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also assisting in the investigation.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi described the shooting as an act of gang-related terrorism, and said she had reached out to the White House and asked the administration to dedicate a U.S. attorney to the area to prosecute gang crimes, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for funding for youth employment.

“This may be the straw that broke the camel’s back” and gets the city more resources, said Padilla.

Stockton’s former mayor from 2017 to 2021, Michael Tubbs, said the city has a history of violent crime that it’s struggled to shake. His cousin was murdered in Stockton.

“Stockton has always had a problem with violence and gang violence,” he said.

Stockton Councilmember Mario Enriquez on Monday evening said he had reached out to the city manager, and hopes the city could set up an emergency meeting to discuss what steps it might take, and what resources it needs to not just find those responsible for the deadly shooting, but curb violence in the city.