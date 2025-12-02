Advertisement
California

Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh, baby: New gorilla is part of L.A. Zoo great ape population explosion

An adult gorilla holding a baby gorilla
An infant western lowland gorilla has made its public debut at the L.A. Zoo.
(Los Angeles Zoo)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The Los Angeles Zoo welcomed the birth of a baby gorilla, the fifth and latest addition in a recent baby boom of adorable great apes that includes three chimpanzees and an orangutan.

The infant was born on Nov. 22 to a family troop of critically endangered western lowland gorillas. It has yet to be named and its gender has not been identified, but the new baby has been introduced to the public and visitors can now get a look.

This is the second offspring of 31-year-old N’djia and silverback Kelly, 38, whose daughter Angela in 2020 became the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than 20 years.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - Nov. 6, 2025 - Los Angeles Zoo staff, volunteers, and guests are beaming with joy over the birth of a new baby boy Bornean orangutan, which can be seen now at the Red Ape Rain Forest. The new infant was born to mom, Kalim (43), and dad, Isim (31), on Oct. 10. Mom and baby have been bonding behind the scenes and have now made their public debut together. This is the first offspring for the pair, Kalim and Isim, but the third offspring for mom, Kalim. "We're thrilled to welcome another new great ape to the Zoo," said Candace Sclimenti, Curator of Mammals at the Los Angeles Zoo. "This marks the first orangutan birth here since Elka was born nearly 15 years ago. Watching the orangutan group interact with the infant will be truly special, and we're excited for our guests to experience the joy of watching our growing orangutan family." Of all non-human primates, orangutans have the longest interbirth interval. A single infant is born and cared for by its mother for seven to eight years before another infant is born. Mothers have much to teach their young to survive. Lessons include what food to eat and how to avoid predators. "Kalim is an excellent mother with years of wisdom and lessons to teach her new little one," said Megan Fox, Senior Animal Keeper at the Los Angeles Zoo. "Elka has grown to be a wonderful young orangutan because of the excellent job Kalim has done rearing and raising her over the last 14 years. Guests will now have an opportunity to see unique behaviors and interactions that haven't been at Red Ape Rain Forest in a very long time. This is a fantastic moment for my team and the entire zoo to share!" The L.A. Zoo houses Bornean orangutans, one of the three species. The world's largest arboreal mammals, these apes spend about 90 percent of their time in trees. They use long hands and grasping feet to grip branches and pull themselves through the canopy. Adult males are the most solitary of the apes and defend their territories from other males. Males are about twice the size of females with an arm span of over seven feet. Translated from Malay, their name means "person of the forest," and they share 97 percent of their DNA with humans. Orangutans have a well-documented history of tool use. In the wild, branches are used as poles, hammers, and rakes to poke termite holes, test the depth of water, or reach their favorite fruit. Leaves are used as umbrellas, sunshades, sponges, and napkins. Orangutans have been known to engage in deceptive behavior to outwit their partners. Orangutans have demonstrated the ability to identify more than 72 symbols for common objects, numbers, and commands demonstrating a strong grasp of vocabulary and long-term memory. Bornean orangutans are categorized as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In the wild, their populations continue to decline due to climate change and human activities that include habitat loss for mining and clear cutting of forests for palm oil plantations. L.A. Zoo guests can see Kalim and her new infant bonding together at the Red Ape Rain Forest exhibit, weather permitting.

California

Baby pictures: L.A. Zoo welcomes endangered Bornean orangutan

The unnamed auburn-haired infant was born Oct. 10, making him nearly 1 month old. He and mom Kalim recently made their public debut at the L.A. Zoo.

The birth comes at an exciting time for L.A. zookeepers, who have welcomed the five endangered great apes in the span of four months.

Close-up of a baby chimp being cradled in her mother's arms
A female chimpanzee was among great-ape infants recently born at the L.A. Zoo.
(Los Angeles Zoo)

The newborn primates are classified as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of dangers the animals face in the wild, including poaching, habitat loss and degradation, as well as disease.

“Seeing the new offspring around the Zoo will hopefully deepen these connections and foster a conservation mindset for our guests to care more about these critically endangered species,” Misha Body, a deputy director at the zoo, said in a news release.

In August, 35-year-old experienced chimpanzee mother Yoshi gave birth to a female offspring, the first chimp born at the L.A. Zoo in more than a decade. Two weeks later, Vindi, an 18-year-old first-time mom, delivered a healthy female infant.

Advertisement
An orangutan holding her baby close
Bornean orangutan Kalim holds her baby close.
(Los Angeles Zoo)

Chimpanzee Zoe, another experienced mom, gave birth to a male infant in November. Zoo officials say the infants will play a beneficial role in the well-being and dynamics of the entire chimpanzee troop, which is one of the largest of any zoo in the country with 17 individuals. With their new additions, the Bornean orangutans now number seven and the western lowland gorillas number eight.

In October, the zoo also welcomed a new Bornean orangutan for the first time in 15 years, born to mom Kalim and dad Isim.

This bounty of great-ape births is no fluke but, rather, a result of breeding recommendations from the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums, which creates specialized plans to determine which animals to prioritize for breeding and which individuals to pair together based on their genetics and other factors to ensure genetic diversity and sustainability of the population.

Advertisement

Guests can see the new western lowland gorilla infant and the family troop at Campo Gorilla Reserve. The three new chimpanzee infants are at the Chimpanzees of Mahale Mountains habitat, and the new Bornean orangutan infant is at the zoo’s Red Ape Rain Forest.

The zoo is at 5333 Zoo Drive in Griffith Park and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; note that animals are more active earlier in the day. Tickets are $27 for ages 13 to 61 and $22 for ages 2 to 12.

More to Read

CaliforniaWildlife & PetsThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement