Two L.A. city sanitation workers shot in apparent murder-suicide in Atwater Village

Two city sanitation workers were fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide at the Glendale Water Reclamation Plant in Atwater Village in the early hours of Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 4600 block of West Colorado Boulevard at 5:30 a.m., according to a department spokesperson.

There, officers found the suspected victim, a 35-year-old man, and the suspected shooter, a 30-year-old man, suffering from shotgun wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting deaths of two City Sanitation employees at the LA Glendale Water Reclamation Plant,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “My heart breaks for this loss of life.”

Bass said there was no ongoing threat to public safety and that the tragedy remained under investigation.

The Glendale Water Reclamation Plant, just east of the 5 Freeway, treats wastewater for reuse in irrigation and industrial processes.