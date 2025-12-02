The VA gives a peek into its plan for Trump’s Center for Warrior Independence in West LA

The VA will renovate two historic buildings on its West Los Angeles campus, marking a shift from housing-only plans to creating a vibrant community center.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released a document suggesting that the renovation of two shuttered, historic buildings on its West Los Angeles campus will be the first step in a plan to create a Center for Warrior Independence called for in an executive order by President Trump.

A notice inviting potential developers to an “industry day” on the campus Wednesday identifies the “seed” project as the renovation of Building 13 and the adjacent Building 306 into “a vibrant, service-oriented space that honors its historical significance.”

It describes an expansive purpose that “provides ease of access to all VA veteran benefits and services, inspires veteran personal wellness and professional development, and provides meeting spaces and food options to the entire Los Angeles Veteran community to gather.”

That description represents an apparent shift from plans to convert a portion of Building 13 into veteran housing, a change that would align with VA critics who have advocated for a vibrant town center focused in Building 13 that would be a gathering place for veterans from across the Los Angeles region.

The notice also indicates a significant change from the VA’s practice of farming out construction with long-term leases that require developers to obtain their own financing. The notice says the VA intends to issue design-build contracts. Under design-build, the VA would provide the financing and retain all ownership rights.

“It’s a paradigm shift in terms of planning for the future,” said Anthony Allman, executive director of Vets Advocacy, a nonprofit created through the 2015 settlement of a lawsuit requiring the VA to build housing on the 388-acre property.

“If they do it right, it could save them real time and money,” said Dan Rosenfeld, a former facilities director for the state of California and city of Los Angeles who has served as a community member on an advisory board for the campus.

Although the notice does not explicitly commit the VA to pay for the construction, Rosenfeld said he assumes that’s the only way to do it.

“Otherwise there’s no revenue source,” he said.

Whether Congress will authorize enough to support design-build is an unknown, Allman said.

“Restoring two community buildings seems plausible,” he said. “Building thousands of additional residential beds? That’s a heavy lift.”

The use of long-term leases to keep construction costs off the federal budget has been blamed for the slow progress in creating 1,200 units of veteran housing required by the 2015 settlement and was a key issue in a follow-up lawsuit filed in 2022 when only 54 units had been completed.

In the latter case, a federal judge ordered the VA to build more than 2,500 units of temporary and permanent housing. The VA appealed the judgment, and the case is pending before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals following a hearing in April.

The selection of Building 13 as a “seed” project resonates with complaints from the veterans advisory board that the VA’s leasing program veered away from the description of a town center in a 2016 master plan drawn up in response to the settlement. In place of a dedicated town center, current plans call for social and commercial activities to be included in buildings that are primarily housing.

“Focusing on Building 13 early has a chance to make a statement that this place is more than just a bunch of dormitories,” Rosenfeld, the former advisory board member, said. “The focus originally was on housing, housing and housing. Now I think there is a shift to acknowledging that you need a communal center to create a complete environment.”

The H-shaped 1929 Art Deco building was designed by the Koerner & Gage firm best known for its design of the Beverly Hills City Hall. It stands at the north end of what was formerly a parade ground when thousands of veterans lived on the campus.

Critics of the leasing program argued that Building 13’s prime location, architectural value and original function as a mess hall made it an ideal community building.

A 2023 assessment of the campus commissioned by the VA in response to the advisory board’s request suggested it could become a veterans hotel.

“Its location brings visitors into The Quad and Parade Ground and activates the space by adding a lively element with 24/7 activities,” a panel of development and real estate professionals convened by the Urban Land Institute wrote.

The VA notice described the goal in consistent, though more general terms as transforming the building into the “Veterans Independence Center which informs and provides ease of access to all VA Veteran benefits and services, inspires Veteran personal wellness and professional development, and provides meeting spaces and food options to the entire Los Angeles Veteran community to gather.”

The notice said the purpose of the industry day is to “gather information from the contractor community at large,” and that it is not a request for proposals. The VA declined The Times’ request to attend a tour on the first day of the two-day event.