Ventura County sanctuary kept a lion-tiger hybrid and other exotic animals without permits, D.A. says
A Ventura County animal sanctuary has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 in penalties and other fees for housing exotic animals without permits.
The sanctuary, Born to Be Free in Frazier Park, was found to be in possession of African lions, leopards, warthogs, a European brown bear, a serval, a fishing cat, a leopard–tiger hybrid, a lion–tiger hybrid and a wolf–dog hybrid, the Ventura County district attorney’s office said in a news release. The exotic creatures were discovered after complaints prompted an inspection by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in March, the release said.
The sanctuary did not obtain restricted species permits to care for these animals, as required by California law, the release said.
“California’s restricted species laws exist for a reason — these animals require specialized care, secure facilities, and experienced handlers,” Nathaniel Arnold, deputy director and chief of law enforcement for the state wildlife agency, said in a statement.
The animals were removed from the sanctuary in May and relocated to other facilities, the release said. Born to Be Free must now comply with a permanent injunction prohibiting it from possessing restricted species without a permit and pay $50,435 in civil penalties, court fees and reimbursement to the state wildlife agency, according to a stipulated judgment approved by the Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 18.
Sanctuary owner Rhea Gardner accepted the transfer of the animals from another organization before she incorporated her business, the news release states. She told investigators she believed she could possess them under a permit held by the property’s former restricted species permittee, it states. Gardner did not immediately return a message seeking comment.