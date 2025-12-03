L.A. hip-hop influencer charged with multiple rapes, police seeking more victims

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Los Angeles hip-hop artist and social media influencer is behind bars, charged with raping two women, and the Los Angeles Police Department this week is asking any other victims to come forward.

LAPD sex crime detectives arrested performer Clintnlord, whose real name is Clinton Adams, 32, on Nov. 19 on suspicion of rape. Two days later, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office charged Adams with three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony.

Authorities allege that Adams, in separate incidents, met two different female victims and invited them to his home, where he sexually assaulted them. Both victims came forward to report the sexual assaults to the LAPD and identified Adams by name.

The first alleged rape occurred June 29, and the second incident occurred August 7 and 8, according to court records.

Adams uses the handle @Clintnlord on social media, where he has amassed hundreds of followers across Instagram, TikTok and other platforms. He pleaded not guilty Nov. 21 and is being held on $1.425 million bail.

Detectives say there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They have taken the step of circulating Adams’ photograph in the hope that some of the victims or their friends will recognize him.

According to court and jail records, back in February 2024, Adams was detained by the California Department of Corrections on a possible parole violation. After a hearing in May 2024, he was released and subsequently detained by Florida authorities, who later freed him.