California

Fight between father and son ends with both dead in Lake Balboa home

Aerial shot of police cars gathered around a house.
An investigation is underway after reports of a son fighting his father ended with police officers forcing their way inside a Lake Balboa home and opening fire to stop the attack.
(KTLA)
By Eric Sondheimer
Two people are dead after reports of a son fighting his father ended with police officers forcing their way inside a Lake Balboa home and opening fire to stop the attack Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of Valerio Street at about 8:30 a.m. after police received reports of a male suffering from a mental illness and an adult son fighting his father, said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Michael Bland.

The first officers to arrive at the home heard sounds from inside that sounded like a struggle, so they forced their way in, Bland said.

Inside, officers said they saw a suspect assaulting a victim and opened fire, fatally striking the suspect, Bland said. The victim, who was suffering from stab wounds, also died.

Officers attempted to render aid to both people until paramedics arrived, police said.

A pair of scissors found at the scene were booked as evidence. No officers were injured.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

