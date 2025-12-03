Matthew Perry’s ‘Dr. P’ faces sentencing for supplying actor with ketamine before death

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A former physician who supplied ketamine to “Friends” star Matthew Perry in the weeks leading up to the actor’s death is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

Salvador Plasencia, known to Perry as “Dr. P,” according to court filings, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of ketamine distribution in July. He was one of five people charged last year in connection with Perry’s death in October 2023.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence Plasencia to three years, acknowledging that Plasencia did not provide the ketamine that killed the actor. But, the prosecutors said in a sentencing memo, the doctor’s “egregious breaches of trust and abandonment of his oath to ‘do no harm’ undoubtedly contributed to the harm that Mr. Perry suffered.”

Plasencia’s attorneys asked that he be placed on three years of supervised release.

“Given the punishment Mr. Plasencia has already experienced, and will continue to experience for many years to come, a sentence of imprisonment is neither necessary nor warranted,” his lawyers wrote in a sentencing memo. “He has already lost his medical license, his clinic, and his career.”

Perry’s parents detailed their grief in emotional victim impact statements submitted ahead of sentencing. Suzanne and Keith Morrison, Perry’s mother and stepfather, wrote that they believed Plasencia “is among the most culpable of all.”

“Sometimes it’s a little easier to understand when a person commits a terrible crime. Maybe in the heat of passion, or because that person makes one very bad decision.. Or some drug dealer, bad to the bone, who takes the calculated risk of getting caught and spending many years in prison. . But…a doctor? Who trades on respect, and trust?” they wrote. “No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew’s struggles. But this doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son”

John and Debbie Perry, Perry’s father and stepmother, addressed Plasencia directly in their letter, writing that their son’s recovery “counted on you saying NO.”

“What ever were you thinking? How long did you possibly see supplying Matthew countless doses without his death to eventually follow? Did you care? Did you think,” they wrote. “How many more people have you harmed that we don’t know about?”

Plasencia was one of five co-conspirators named in an indictment last year, including Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s acquaintance Erik Fleming and former personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. All of them have since pleaded guilty. Jasveen Sangha, a North Hollywood woman allegedly known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing for selling drugs to Perry.

Perry, 54, was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home two years ago on Oct. 28. He died from “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities say the actor’s final dose, injected by Iwamasa, was not provided by Plasencia.

According to the plea agreement, Plasencia was the owner and operator of Malibu Canyon Urgent Care, a clinic in Calabasas. He had applied and received authorization from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense, administer and prescribe narcotics and other controlled substances, as long as those prescriptions were for a legitimate medical purpose.

In late September 2023, about a month before Perry’s death, Plasencia was introduced to Perry by one of his patients, who said the actor was a “high-profile person” willing to pay “cash and lots of thousands” for ketamine treatment, according to the agreement.

Plasencia admitted in the agreement that he spoke to the actor by phone and continued to exchange texts with Perry about the request for ketamine, a legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic. The drug can be abused recreationally, with users drawn to its dissociative effects.

After learning of Perry’s interest, Plasencia contacted Chavez, who had previously operated a ketamine clinic, to obtain the drug to sell to the actor, according to the indictment. In text messages to Chavez, Plasencia discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine, stating, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” and “Lets find out,” according to the indictment.

In a letter to the judge ahead of sentencing, Plasencia said he treated Perry with ketamine and left vials with Iwamasa “despite signs of addiction.” He wrote that the large sums of money were appealing because his urgent care was struggling financially and he could “barely stay afloat.”

“I did not set out to harm anyone, but my decisions during those days betrayed my duty as a physician,” Plasencia wrote. “I crossed lines that no doctor should ever cross. No one forced me to do this; it was my own poor judgment and it was wrong.”