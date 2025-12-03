Protest at Koreatown temple ends in arrests, hate accusations

The Audrey Irmas Pavilion, left, a new event space for the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, center in background in 2021.

Police arrested two people after a protest escalated into conflict at a Koreatown temple on Wednesday. The turmoil followed a demonstration in opposition to a private event at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple headlined by Israeli defense technology personnel.

Los Angeles police were on scene just after 10 a.m., department spokesman Jeff Lee said in an interview. There, they detained two individuals who were being held by temple security amid the disturbance.

“They were blocking the sidewalk, and employees of the temple weren’t able to leave,” Lee alleged. “Officers responded and were able to disperse the crowd.”

Rabbi Joel Nickerson, speaking on behalf of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, described the incident as a “disturbing outbreak of hate that resulted in arrests for battery and the destruction of property.” He said in a statement that individuals “targeted the Jewish community” and disrupted an event aimed at “advancing public safety in Koreatown.”

“No one should be targeted in the City of Los Angeles on account of their faith,” he said.

The demonstration, organized by Nodutdol for Korean Community Development and Koreatown for Palestine, was held in opposition to a private public-safety symposium hosted by the Israeli Consulate at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion. In statements circulated ahead of the event, organizers urged the temple “not to welcome war criminals and genociders.”

According to event materials, speakers focused on “AI-driven safety tools” that communities could use “to strengthen local security without relying solely on government agencies,” and discussed safety challenges “amid pro-Palestinian protests.” The program featured Israeli defense-sector speakers and a Korean missionary.

Protesters objected specifically to keynote speaker Goni Saar, an AI researcher for Elbit Systems. The Israel-based defense firm produces unmanned aircraft, electronic-warfare technology, cybersecurity systems and munitions.

“We know that these technologies are created on the targeting and killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and will do the same to vulnerable communities in Ktown,” the group posted on its Facebook account.

The group cited concerns around Israel’s use of AI surveillance systems in the war-torn Gaza strip. Israel has used AI systems on the battlefield to compile potential targets, also described as “kill lists,” according to the Lieber Institute for Law & Warfare.

“We do not believe the lie that Elbit Systems and the genocidal state of Israel which has attacked 5 of its neighbors in the last 2 years, and uses their technology to target humanitarian relief sites, refugee camps and hospitals will be able to make LA safer,” the group said.

Organizers could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Karen Bass said she was briefed on reports that individuals at the protest used antisemitic slurs and caused property damage inside the temple. Wilshire Boulevard Temple officials said that protesters knocked over a vase during the altercation.

“This behavior is abhorrent and has no place in Los Angeles,” she said. “The City of Los Angeles stands with [Wilshire Boulevard Temple] and fully condemns these attacks.”

Bass said she spoke with Rabbi Nickerson and deployed additional LAPD patrols to sites of worship in Koreatown.

Los Angeles City Atty. Hydee Felstein Soto issued a statement confirming her office would investigate the incident further.

“The accounts I was provided describe behavior that crosses the line into criminal activity,” she said. “Our office will review referrals from law enforcement and prosecute any crimes established to the fullest extent of the law.”