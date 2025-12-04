Camp Pendleton Marine dies in training mishap involving tactical vehicle

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Camp Pendleton Marine died during training Wednesday.

The Marine, who was assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, died in a tactical vehicle mishap that took place at around 1:45 p.m., said Lt. Logan Tompkins of the force’s Communication Strategy and Operations. The Marine’s identity was not released pending notification of family members.

Authorities said the incident was under investigation but declined to release additional details Thursday.

Located in northern San Diego County, Camp Pendleton is a major training facility where Marines learn to conduct air, sea and ground assaults.

Training deaths are not unheard of there. In August 2023, Lance Cpl. Joseph D. Whaley died while taking part in live-fire training, with a Naval Safety Command report later attributing his death to a negligent discharge. He was one of five Marines who died in training incidents across the Corps that month, prompting the then-head of the Marines to order a Corps-wide safety review.

That December, Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski died in an amphibious combat vehicle rollover at Camp Pendleton that injured 14 other Marines. And last April, Cpl. Miguel A. Maya died at Pendleton during what was described as an “aviation ground mishap.”